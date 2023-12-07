Could Triple H bring back 39-year old star with revamped gimmick to reunite popular faction on RAW? Exploring the chances

Triple H has consistently surprised the WWE Universe with his creative storylines and unexpected returns since taking on the role of Chief Content Officer. The recent return of CM Punk is a testament to his ability to generate buzz among fans. However, Triple H might now also bring Dexter Lumis back once again, using a pattern similar to what was done with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Initially, Dexter Lumis returned to the Stamford-based promotion with a storyline involving The Miz. However, his booking gradually declined, leading to his sudden disappearance from the company. Lumis' last RAW appearance was in a battle royal on May 15, 2023. Recent reports indicate that he is currently at home with no clear understanding of why the company is not utilizing him.

Given the ongoing storyline involving DIY and Imperium, Triple H may reintroduce Dexter Lumis with a new and revamped gimmick. Both Gargano and Ciampa initially faced challenges connecting with the audience upon their returns.

However, through a gradual character-building process with backstage segments and their recent reunion, they eventually garnered positive reactions from the audience. After their success, Triple H might employ a similar strategy with Dexter Lumis, aiming to get him over with the crowd.

This could lead to Dexter Lumis joining forces with DIY against all three members of Imperium.

The upcoming weeks will be intriguing to watch, and it remains to be seen if Dexter will return to assist DIY against the villainous faction on RAW.

Randy Orton praises Triple H in recent ImPAULsive TV appearance

Randy Orton recently made a special appearance on Logan Paul's ImPAULsive TV podcast, discussing various topics, including a notable shift in WWE since the apparent takeover by the Cerebral Assassin.

The Viper shared insights, mentioning that the recent changes in the company are influenced by a newfound realization of the importance of family time, especially following Triple H's health scare:

"I think recently for him because he had the health scare & everything…I think he realizes how important family time is & that's one thing that’s changed. Back in the day you were missing birthdays, missing anniversaries, missing holidays. There was really no either way about it, you weren't going to ask for time off. Now there's leniency there, now he'll make sure you can get home for the birth of your baby or he'll make sure that you can get home for that birthday because he understands now how important that is. I think company wide that's been a change for the better."

So, having received huge praise from someone like Randy Orton proves that not only fans around the globe but also superstars are happy with how the company is doing right now.

It will be interesting to see how next year's WrestleMania will be booked by Triple H, especially now that CM Punk is also part of the company once again.

