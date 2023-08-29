Could WWE be gearing Dominik Mysterio for a first-ever match in his career? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio failed to help Rhea Ripley escape the beatdown at the hands of Raquel Rodriguez this week on WWE RAW. Dom was also inches away from getting destroyed by Raquel, but Mami intervened to make the save.

It is possible that this week’s exchange between Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez could lead to an intergender match between the two RAW stars. Having said that, Raquel is convinced Dom doesn’t have the guts to face her.

Here’s how that match could happen. Dominik helps Rhea retain her Women’s World Championship at Payback 2023. A livid Raquel shows up on RAW the following Monday and demands a rematch against the Eradicator of The Judgment Day.

Rhea stalls her former best friend and tries to injure her again with Dominik’s help, but Raquel has her guard up. The former NXT Women’s Champion gets Adam Pearce to book her in an intergender match against Dom Dom with the stipulation that she won’t challenge for her title if she fails to beat her boy toy.

The match gets booked for the September 11, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. The match sees Dominik Mysterio get destroyed by the powerhouse to earn a Women’s World Championship rematch against Rhea Ripley.

Dominik Mysterio could appear on NXT this week

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio worked on NXT Heatwave last week. The World’s Most Dangerous Man and his Mami lost their mixed tag team match to Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria. After the match, Lee invoked his rematch clause for the NXT North American Championship.

Dragon Lee and Dominik might come face-to-face on NXT this week to set up a rematch between the two for the NXT North American Championship. Also, Mustafa Ali has unfinished business with the Judgment Day star, and he might be added to the mix.

NXT will air live at 8 pm ET tonight on the USA Network.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE