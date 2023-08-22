WWE legend to make surprise appearance to cost Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio? 5 possible finishes for their mixed tag team match on NXT this week

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio will be in mixed tag team action at NXT Heatwave this week. The indomitable duo will take on Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee after issuing a challenge last week on the white and gold brand.

The two sides have been at odds for weeks now. Mami helped her Dom Dom retain the North American Championship several weeks ago on NXT. Lyra told Rhea that Dominik cannot retain the title on his own.

The outcome of the match could create a huge opportunity for both Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria to challenge Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio for their titles before Payback 2023.

With that being said, let’s take a look at five possible finishes to the mixed tag team match on NXT this week.

#5. Rey Mysterio costs Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio their match

Rey Mysterio may have defeated Dominik at WrestleMania, but he still cannot accept the fact that Dom left his own flesh and blood for The Judgment Day. Rey also gave Dragon Lee his blessing to challenge Dominik for the NXT North American Championship.

The WWE Hall of Famer could make a surprise appearance at NXT Heatwave to cause some trouble for The Judgment Day. Rey’s appearance could allow Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria to defeat Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in their mixed tag team match.

#4. Rhea Ripley helps Dominik Mysterio get the win for their team

Rhea has helped Dominik retain the NXT North American Championship on more than one occasion. The Women’s World Champion distracted Sami Zayn by taking out Kevin Owens, allowing Dom to retain the title on the July 24, 2023 episode of WWE RAW.

She also knocked out Dragon Lee with her title belt, which resulted in Dominik pinning the luchador on WWE NXT several weeks ago. Rhea definitely won’t mind using dirty tactics to help Dominik get the pinfall win for their team this Tuesday.

#3. Dragon Lee hands Dominik his first loss in NXT

Dragon Lee is considered one of the best luchadors in the world today. The 28-year-old star was already a big name on the independent scene when he signed with WWE in December 2022.

Knowing that he has lost to Dominik once, Lee won’t allow himself to suffer the same fate twice. The international sensation could be the first person to hand Ex-con Dom a loss in NXT this Tuesday.

That could be one huge shocker for Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio before Payback 2023.

#2. Rhea submits Lyra

Rhea Ripley endorsed Lyra Valkyria during a previous episode of NXT. Mami praised the former NXT UK star for standing up to Jacy Jayne. Lyra also earned a match against Rhea but failed to beat The Eradicator of the Judgment Day on NXT.

Tomorrow night could bring the same outcome for Lyra Valkyria. The young star could be forced to tap out to Rhea Ripley’s signature submission move, the Cloverleaf, during their mixed tag team match at NXT Heatwave.

#1. Lyra Valkyria gets a roll-up pin over Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has been on a winning streak since she beat Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39. Mami has also beaten the likes of Natalya, Zelina Vega, and Candice LeRae this year alone.

Expand Tweet

That might change tomorrow night when Lyra hands Rhea her first loss in a long time. The former NXT UK star could pick up a shocking win over the Women’s World Champion with a roll-up pinfall.

What are your predictions for Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio at NXT Heatwave? Let us know in the comments section below!

