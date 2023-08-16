5 WWE title changes that could happen before Payback 2023

WWE will return to Premium Live Event action with Payback 2023. The much-anticipated show will go down at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, on September 2. This will be the seventh Payback event since its inception in 2013.

WWE hasn’t announced any match thus far for Payback 2023, but the rumored card has already spread on the internet like wildfire. The show is expected to feature several title matches as well. It is also possible that some of those titles could switch places in the buildup to the event.

With that in mind, here are five title changes that could happen before Payback 2023:

#1. The women’s tag team titles could swap hands before Payback 2023

There’s no denying that the women’s tag team division needs fixing. Even NXT female tag team roster looks better compared to the main roster. Then RAW and SmackDown women’s tag division is also plagued with constant injuries that have caused the titles to change hands frequently.

The injury to Sonya Deville forced officials to replace her with Piper Niven on WWE RAW. The former NXT star is now one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, with Chelsea Green as the other half. Piper’s involvement, however, might not prevent a title change from taking place before Payback.

#2. The men’s tag team titles could be relinquished

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions since WrestleMania 39. The best friends have had successful title defenses against Pretty Deadly and The Street Profits, among other tag teams.

Owens and Zayn have been dealing with legitimate injuries that jeopardized their future. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if the duo relinquishes their tag team titles before Payback 2023, causing WWE to crown new champions.

#3. The US Title might not stay with Rey Mysterio for long

Rey Mysterio was miraculously inserted into the United States title picture even though he lost the No. 1 contender’s match to Santos Escobar. The WWE Hall of Famer ended Austin Theory’s title run on the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

Rey replaced Santos Escobar after he was taken out by Theory before the match. The leader of Legado Del Fantasma could issue a challenge and even win the United States Championship from his mentor on a SmackDown before Payback 2023.

#4. The Intercontinental Championship could switch hands next week on RAW

Gunther is on a record-setting reign. The Ring General is several weeks away from surpassing Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship. The Austrian will put his title on the line against Chad Gable next week on RAW.

Although Gunther dropping the title to Gable is highly unlikely, we can never rule out a surprise from WWE. Master Gable could be the one to dethrone Imperium’s main man for the prestigious title on the August 21, 2023, edition of RAW.

#5. The NXT North American Championship could be contested before Payback

Dominik Mysterio shocked the world by beating Wes Lee for the North American Championship. The Judgment Day star successfully retained his title against Sami Zayn, Mustafa Ali, and Dragon Lee at live events and weekly shows.

However, Dom’s reign of terror might end sooner than later. The RAW star will team up with Rhea Ripley against Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria next Tuesday on NXT Heatwave. The match's outcome could lead to a North American title match and a loss for Dominik before Payback.

Which of these titles do you think will swap hands before Payback 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!

