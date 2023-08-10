Could WWE be gearing up for major swerve featuring Rhea Ripley ahead of Payback? Exploring the possibility!

Rhea Ripley has been at the top of her game ever since debuting on the main roster a couple of years ago. She is currently the WWE Women's World Champion.

Her alliance with The Judgment Day and on-screen partnership with Dominik Mysterio enabled her to become a fan favorite. Most recently, The Eradicator announced her engagement to Buddy Matthews. The two made their relationship public last year.

There has been a lot of tension brewing in The Judgment Day between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. More so since Señor Money in the Bank cost The Prince a title shot at SummerSlam. Additionally, WWE shared the official poster for Payback in September featuring the faction.

In light of real-life events, the promotion could be preparing to split up Ripley and Dominik Mysterio and have The Eradicator side with her favorite in the Priest vs. Balor struggle. Her real-life relationship could also be a crucial factor in the decision. Over time the promotion has faced backlash for pairing up stars on-screen who are otherwise involved with someone else in real life.

The Eradicator has been very supportive of the young Mysterio, which is evident from her social media posts, in addition to accompanying and aiding him in his matches. The Australian star is also considered to be close friends with Priest, and the duo have often referred to themselves as the 'Terror Twins.'

Rhea Ripley could pass the torch to Raquel Rodriguez

Over the past few weeks on RAW, Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley have been involved in several major brawls and attacks. The two women share an intense history owing to their feud in NXT.

Earlier this month, Rodriguez was injured on RAW and has not been cleared to compete. However, it is allegedly part of a storyline in which the two will feud for the Women's World Championship.

Rhea Ripley has been making ample effort to diffuse the tension among all members of The Judgment Day. In light of her engagement, she might require time off in the next few months, resulting in WWE taking advantage of the opportune moment to crown Raquel Rodriguez champion.

There were reports of the two being added to the SummerSlam match card. However, it seemed impossible given that they pulled Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus, citing time restrictions as the root cause.

Who do you think Rhea Ripley should side with in the brewing tension between Damian Priest and Finn Balor? Let us know in the comments!

