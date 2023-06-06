Could a WWE legend return after 13 years and replace Damian Priest in the Judgment Day?

Not everything went Damian Priest and The Judgment Day's way on WWE RAW tonight. The faction had an intriguing night, with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley confronting Cody Rhodes at the event. Meanwhile, Priest unsuccessfully challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. But could Chavo Guerrero replace Priest in the stable because of something hinted at today?

On RAW this week, though, there was some tension between Damian Priest and Finn Balor before the match started. Priest said that he didn't need any Judgment Day members to win the match, which led to Balor looking at the star oddly. Eventually, Priest lost the match, and Seth Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship. After the match, Balor entered the ring and faced off with the champ, teasing that this feud would continue.

There was obvious tension tonight in the Bloodline after Priest's comments, with fans noting it as well. There has been speculation that this could lead to the popular faction's implosion, but it could just mean that Damian Priest ends up kicked out instead.

If that does happen, though, there might already be a man ready to return and join the Judgment Day. Chavo Guerrero previously spoke to Sportskeeda and said that he was prepared to return to WWE and help Dominik take on his father.

"I'd say Dominik needs to really beat the cr** out of somebody. I think he needs Uncle Chavo to come in and show how to really be a Guerrero!" [5:24 - 5:35]

If he were willing to come in and help Dominik with Rey, he'd likely be more than ready to join the hot faction to replace Damian Priest if given a chance.

Damian Priest might be teasing turning face and leaving the Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

Not only did Damian Priest not accept his friends' help for his World Heavyweight Championship match on RAW, but he also shook hands with Rollins after the match was done - something only a face would do.

Now, it remains to be seen if this tension is built on further by WWE or if it was a one-off thing. However, with Chavo Guerrero more than willing to turn up, this could mean Judgment Day and Priest are headed in two different directions.

Do you see Priest leaving Judgment Day soon? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

