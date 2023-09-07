Could WWE pull off a massive swerve on SmackDown to replace Jey Uso? Analyzing 44-year-old star's rumored return after 13 years

The WWE fans were stunned (in a good way) when Jey Uso returned to the company as a member of Monday Night RAW. The majority expected his story with The Bloodline to continue, but Triple H played a card that no one saw coming.

This past Monday on RAW, WWE official Adam Pearce revealed that the top management told him to search for a superstar to be traded to SmackDown for Jey Uso. The guessing games among the fans have now started with all trying to decide who will be the said superstar.

While many are still trying to guess the name that can trade to the blue brand, Triple H may once again change 'The Game'. Instead of trading a current active superstar, the Chief Content Officer could replace Jey Uso with a former RAW superstar.

At this year's Backlash, we saw former Intercontinental Champion Carlito return to help Bad Bunny. There are many rumors online that he has reportedly signed with the WWE. The creative team could use Carlito as a replacement for Jey Uso instead of any current active star.

According to Dave Meltzer, Carlito has already signed a deal with the company and is waiting for the right time. This Friday could be a good time to make a return.

Former WWE Champion has not forgotten about his past with Jey Uso

During his time in The Bloodline, Jey Uso rubbed the entire world the wrong way. For his Tribal Chief, he went to all heights and pissed people off to keep Roman Reigns at the top of the mountain.

While some may have forgiven or forgotten about it, Drew McIntyre remembers it as clear as day. This past Monday on RAW, Adam Pearce told Uso that many people are not happy that the former Tag Champion is on RAW.

We saw that first hand with Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior was pissed backstage that Uso returned to the company, and we also saw a staredown between both superstars at the start of the show.

After the show, the former WWE Champion took to Twitter to react to RAW's new signing.

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns had an intense rivalry a year ago. They both locked horns at the Clash at the Castle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns retained his title at Cardiff that night. Building up to that match, The Bloodline gave McIntyre all sorts of punishments to send a message to him. He could very well start a feud with Uso to get his revenge.

