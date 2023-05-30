Could WWE be pushing Trish Stratus storyline parallel to age-old feud? 

Trish Stratus cut off all ties with Becky Lynch and Lita a few weeks following their match at WrestleMania 39.

The Hall of Famer was seemingly the perpetrator behind the assault on Lita backstage on RAW. Later that night, she took Lita's place in the tag team title match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The two women lost the bout, following which Stratus pounced on The Man, leading to a match at Night of Champions. At the event, the 47-year-old had some help from Zoey Stark to get a win over Becky Lynch.

This week on RAW, the newest member of the main roster again joined forces with Trish Stratus to instigate an attack on Lynch. The 29-year-old wore a 'Thank you Trish' t-shirt like the Hall of Famer. Backstage, the two were spotted chatting as they came across a WWE personnel and bullied him into thanking Trish Stratus for giving him a t-shirt.

It seems similar to when Stratus took Mickie James under her wing during their infamous storyline. The latter was introduced as a fan obsessed with the Canadian star. She even went to the extent of dressing like her. Eventually, Stratus took a page out of her book and played along before turning on James, thus, beginning a rivalry.

Zoey Stark had an impressive stint on NXT. She signed with WWE in January 2021 and debuted that month in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. A month later, she made her official NXT debut against Valentina Feroz. She is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Trish Stratus's mentorship provides a stronghold for Zoey Stark's push on WWE's main roster

Trish Stratus hung up her wrestling boots in 2006 but continued to make sporadic appearances. As a part-timer, Stratus competed in matches against notable names, making her a face. However, she was known for being a top heel during her first stint with WWE.

For a talent like Zoey Stark to team up with her and build up a feud with Becky Lynch could enable the young star to get the push she deserves. Of course, going up against someone like The Man during her first rivalry on the main roster could be far-sighted. At the same time, Stark's impressionable record on NXT could be in her favor.

Given Trish Stratus' schedule, it may not be too long before we see her bid farewell to the WWE Universe again. However, her protege Zoey Stark could upkeep her learnings from the Hall of Famer.

