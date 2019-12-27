Could WWE send Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura back to NXT? (Opinion)

Danny Hart FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura are former NXT Champions

Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue recently reported that WWE is planning to have another Superstar Shake-Up after WrestleMania 36 in April 2020.

Unlike past Shake-Ups, which have taken place after ‘Mania in each of the last three years, the 2020 version of the roster changes are set to include NXT, with Paul Heyman (RAW Executive Director), Bruce Prichard (SmackDown Executive Director) and Triple H (NXT Senior Producer) due to be more involved.

Interestingly, Colohue also mentioned that NXT is looking to recruit a small number of Superstars from RAW and SmackDown in a bid to appeal to casual viewers and increase the show’s television ratings on the USA Network.

Speaking about the story on this week’s episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Colohue used SmackDown duo Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura as examples of two Superstars who would fit into the criteria of people who WWE could potentially move to NXT.

“When it comes to who we’re going to get [moving to NXT], I definitely don’t see a Roman Reigns figure going. It’s been said to me that changes will be keeping in the spirit of NXT. I think it’ll be that underground feeling. I think we’re looking more at, for example, a Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn would be a perfect figure to come back to NXT for a year or so. Nakamura – perfect example of someone who could come back to NXT for a little while.”

You can listen to the Superstar Shake-Up conversation from the 11:00 mark of this week's Dropkick DiSKussions.

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura’s current WWE statuses

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship on the Extreme Rules kickoff show in July 2019 and he has held SmackDown’s secondary men's title ever since.

Despite having Sami Zayn by his side, the Japanese Superstar has not been involved in many high-profile storylines in recent months. That could soon change, however, as Braun Strowman looks likely to be his next Intercontinental Championship rival.

Would you like to see Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura back in NXT? Let us know in the comments section!