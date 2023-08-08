Could WWE star's brother join him to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles? Exploring the possibility!

WWE Superstar Logan Paul defeated Ricochet using brass knuckles at SummerSlam 2023. The duo put up an incredible performance and proved why they’re two of the most athletic individuals in the promotion.

On the other hand, Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, defeated Nate Diaz on the same day. In fact, Logan Paul had requested the promotion to allow him to open SummerSlam 2023 so that he could leave early for his brother’s fight.

Reportedly, The Maverick wants Jake Paul more involved with the promotion, and it’s possibly an indication for bringing him in as Logan Paul’s tag team partner. The Paul Brothers usually have their eyes on the gold, and it won’t be surprising to witness the two pursue the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

. @Bub3m16



Would you like to see the Paul brothers as a tag team? pic.twitter.com/BmScyKD982 Logan Paul says he wants to get Jake Paul more involved with WWE (@StephenASmith).Would you like to see the Paul brothers as a tag team?

However, it’s not news that is set in stone. Neither Logan Paul nor Titanland have made any comments about this apart from what The Maverick wants. If both Paul brothers begin working actively with WWE, they could potentially soon become as popular as The Usos!

Logan Paul opened up about the loss against top WWE star

Logan Paul faced Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, where The Visionary overpowered The Maverick. While the loss was bitter, Logan Paul broke character to shower praise upon the current World Heavyweight Champion.

"It's not about what happened. It's about who my opponent was. If you don't know Seth Rollins, it's because you're not in the WWE universe but he's like top three. He's incredible. To be honest with you I was honored to lose to Seth Rollins. He's so good bro, I'm not bitter about that at all, we put on a great match."

Ever since his time with Titanland, The Maverick has worked with names such as Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. Even Vince McMahon believes that Logan Paul belongs with pro-wrestling giants!