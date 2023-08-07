"I was honored" - Logan Paul breaks character to share honest thoughts on major WWE loss

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently broke character to share his honest thoughts regarding his loss against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

Logan was lucky enough to get a match against Rollins at the biggest event of the year in WWE. The Maverick did not disappoint fans as he showcased some amazing skills alongside The Visionary inside the ring. However, Seth Rollins came out victorious.

In a recent interview on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Logan Paul was asked about his loss against Rollins and what happened. The Maverick said that he lost against his opponent at WrestleMania because Rollins is one of the best in the business, and it was an honor for him to lose to someone like The Visionary.

"It's not about what happened. It's about who my opponent was. If you don't know Seth Rollins, it's because you're not in the WWE universe but he's like top three. He's incredible. To be honest with you I was honored to lose to Seth Rollins. He's so good bro, I'm not bitter about that at all, we put on a great match."

He further added that WWE has shown a lot of trust in him as they put him against Roman Reigns in just his third wrestling match.

"We had an amazing spot with Prime. Like, that had to be one of the best-branded integrations in WWE history or even just any sports entertainment show ever. I was proud about that, like the WWE has put so much trust in me, my third match I think it was, they put me up against Roman Reigns who's the face of the WWE. Put me up against Seth Rollins, who's one of the best they had. Man, I'm here to work."

You can check out the interview below:

Logan Paul said that working in WWE is harder than boxing

In the same interview, Logan Paul said he believes that wrestlers need to keep in mind a lot of things during their bouts and need to please thousands of people, unlike boxing.

"With wrestling, when I first started, I couldn't believe how 360 degrees this business was. There are so many things to account for and the analogy I use is when I'm boxing I'm worried about one person, the guy across from me. When wrestling I'm worried about 50,000 people watching me in a stadium and it is my job, I'm getting paid to make sure they are having a good time. To make sure I'm giving it my all. Not messing up any of the moves and between the nuances of putting on a good performance... I find the mental part of WWE way more taxing than boxing."

Logan Paul has been able to feature in some of the best moments in the Stamford-based promotion. Only time will tell what his future holds in the company.

What do you think Logan Paul's future is in the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

