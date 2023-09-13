Could WWE witness the addition of new title belts after the official merger? What we know so far

This week's WWE RAW was the last episode of the Vince McMahon era. On Tuesday, the Stamford-based promotion completed its merger with the UFC, under the name TKO Holdings. This merger is a significant step for the future of both promotions.

Back in March 2021, Endeavor Group purchased WWE for a whopping $9.3 billion. The amount shows the success Vince McMahon achieved, considering he once purchased the promotion for $1 million. Now that the merger has happened, many wonder if the Stamford-based promotion will add new title belts.

As of now, it seems the promotion won't be adding title belts. There are no specific details on the same. However, given the fact that WWE will do what is best for business, it will not be a surprise to see a new championship being introduced down the line. After all, WWE had done the same on multiple occasions in recent times.

While the Stamford-based promotion has shown no signs of introducing a new belt, a custom-made belt was unveiled after the merger was completed, to celebrate the occasion. The custom-made belt was unveiled in the presence of Vince McMahon, Triple H, Dana White, and several others.

WWE star John Cena reacts to the merger between the Stamford-based promotion and UFC

Since the merger with UFC became official, several prominent stars and business veterans have reacted to the same. Many shed light on why this merger would be beneficial for both companies. With both companies receiving congratulatory messages from prominent names, wrestling superstar John Cena joined the party too.

On Twitter, the 16-time World Champion wrote a message to celebrate the merger. In his tweet, Cena called the merger between the two companies a 'historic moment in the evolution of the sports entertainment industry.' He also congratulated those involved in the deal.

Cena wrote:

"Another historic moment in the evolution of the sports entertainment industry. Congratulations to everyone involved in today’s massive announcement. @Endeavor @WWE @UFC 📸: @arielhelwani."

Check out what John Cena wrote in the tweet below:

Given the fact the merger is now official, it will be interesting to see the future of both companies. While the companies coming together is a significant step for many reasons, fans could hope to see stars from both promotions make appearances in the other. It will also be interesting to see if some UFC stars would be willing to step inside the professional wrestling ring.

