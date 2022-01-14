2 cousins of Roman Reigns who aren't in WWE yet & 5 who were in the company before

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest name in WWE today. Just like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and John Cena, Reigns has carved a niche for himself in Sports Entertainment.

The Tribal Chief hails from one of the most well-known wrestling families in the world, the Anoa’i family. Numerous men and women from his family have competed for WWE and other wrestling promotions over the decades.

His late brother Rosey signed with WWE for a short run in 2001. Meanwhile, his once-removed first cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso are working with him on one of the most captivating storylines on television today.

NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa is also Reigns' cousin, while Nia Jax, Tamina, and Naomi are a few of the female superstars who are related to The Tribal Chief.

In this article, lets take a look at the two cousins of Roman Reigns who are not signed to WWE yet, and five who were with the company in the past.

#7. Lance Anoa’i has appeared in WWE once with Roman Reigns

In May 2019, WWE fans were introduced to a new member of the Anoa’i family. Lace Anoa’i stepped up to Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW. Shane and McIntyre beat him down until Roman Reigns came out to make the save.

Lance is one of the very few cousins of Roman Reigns who has made a one-off appearance in the company.

In an interview with Post Wrestling, he revealed that he isn’t interested in signing with any promotion other than WWE unless the financial aspect of the deal was right:

“Man, like I said, other than WWE, I don’t wanna be signed unless the money is right. Being on the independents is so much easier. You create your own schedule, you work where you wanna work, you’re not being told to do this or do that. You’re just going out there doing what you want, what you love to do and perform at your top notch. You don’t have someone else writing everything for you. You’re there doing it, and that’s one reason I like not being signed, but WWE… that’s the goal because I feel like anything after WWE — once you make it to WWE, say they let anybody go, [you’re] right back on the indies just making money just the way you did and I feel like you’re more profitable and yeah man. Like I said, it’s all about money and feeding my family.” Lance said

Lance has worked for Major League Wrestling (MLW) for several months. He could make the jump to the largest wrestling promotion in the world to join Roman Reigns. It could help The Bloodline grow even further and take over RAW or SmackDown.

