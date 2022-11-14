Cristiano Ronaldo or Dwayne Johnson: Who has the higher net worth?

WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson and professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo are household names in the world of sports entertainment. Both are icons in their respective fields of work, and both have a fan following of millions on social media which reflects on their net worth in 2022.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest-paid actors in the world. He’s added multiple franchises to his belt, gathering fame and fortune each year. He had a net worth of $320 million in 2021, which has increased significantly this year due to the release of numerous blockbusters featuring him as the titular hero.

Johnson has been in a wide range of action films, from The Fast and the Furious to his latest superhero movies, DC's Black Adam and DC's League of Super Pets. His high-profile conflict with Superman has also contributed to his mystique star status. Black Adam has crossed the threshold of 300 million globally and will compete with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a classic DC vs. Marvel numbers game.

Speaking of the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to ever step foot in the world of soccer. The Portuguese soccer player debuted in 2003 at the age of 18. He has won 32 trophies since then, including five UEFA Champions League titles, in addition to being Portugal's most-capped player.

Cristiano Ronaldo was ranked the world's highest-paid athlete by Forbes in 2016 and 2017. He also holds the record for being the first footballer and the third sportsman to earn US$1 billion in his career. Last year, Ronaldo had a net worth of $500 million and was signed under a $6 million contract with Manchester United.

According to reports by WealthyGorilla, Dwayne Johnson is far ahead of CR7 in terms of net worth this year. The WWE star has a whopping $800 million in income as of November. Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s net worth is still $500 million, although it is subject to change due to potential wins in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Dwayne Johnson acknowledged Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2017

A photo of Johnson and CR7 went viral on Twitter in 2017 that drew a lot of attention. Ronaldo posted a photo of himself in which he resembled Johnson’s classic 1990s avatar, and NBC Sports Soccer combined the two photos to give a collage for the ages.

Dwayne Johnson is currently the official advisor for DCEU and DC. He has been given full creative control over his upcoming superhero movie projects. However, Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling with his form and has been in a major rift with the Manchester United club since October.

