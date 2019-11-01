Crown Jewel 2019: 5 biggest questions from the pay-per-view

Crown Jewel left fans asking many questions

Crown Jewel began with a lot of hype, as there were some huge matches scheduled for the event. WWE enlisted the services of former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez and Boxing Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury to add a lot more excitement to the PPV.

The action was decent all through the night, and fans got a mix of expected and unexpected results, which surely made things much more interesting.

The first women’s match in Saudi Arabia also added to all the excitement, but couldn’t stop fans from asking many questions by the end of the night. From a few booking decisions to segments that will follow the event and the future of some Superstars, there are many questions fans will need answers to.

In this article, we will look at the five biggest questions that WWE will have to answer after Crown Jewel, and how the company could make things interesting going forward.

#5 When will it be CesaroMania?

Cesaro has put a number of Superstars over recently

If I had to pick one miracle worker in WWE, I’d pick Cesaro.

The man can put up a great fight against any opponent on any given day and come out looking strong while making his opponent look even stronger. There’s no move the Superstar can’t pull off, and he has become one of the crowd favorites over the years.

At Crown Jewel, Cesaro was one of the few men who got a singles match for the night. In fact, his match was one of the most anticipated ones for the local crowd as he was up against the local hero, Mansoor.

While WWE could have put Mansoor up against anyone with much lesser credibility, they chose Cesaro for a very specific reason, only because no one can do things the way Cesaro can.

As a selfless wrestler, it’s heartbreaking to see Cesaro not get his chance to shine as a singles competitor. He’s one of the few wrestlers one can imagine outsmarting and overpowering Brock Lesnar.

Cesaro is just awesome. He's really shown how promising and talented Mansoor is. Really entertaining match.



I'll say it again - I hope he gets his 'Kofi Kingston moment' one day. So many of us would be here for it. #CrownJewel — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) October 31, 2019

With that said, Cesaro hasn’t gotten a top Championship match in the company for years and was mostly in the tag team picture with Shaemus. WWE should start investing more in Cesaro and make him a World Champion, before it gets too late.

