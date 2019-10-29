Crown Jewel 2019: 5 potential finishes for the WWE World Cup tag team turmoil match

Largest tag team turmoil match in the world.

Crown Jewel is set to take place in a few days at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. It will be the fourth WWE pay-per-view to take place in Saudi Arabia and if the previous three are any indication, expect somewhat of a trainwreck on Thursday.

The card is filled with stars not only from WWE but from MMA and boxing. Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury have made their way to WWE and will face Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman respectively.

Other marquee matches include Seth Rollins vs "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the Universal Championship, where the match cannot be stopped for any reason, and a 5-on-5 tag team match between Team Hogan and Team Flair. And then, there is the matter of the WWE World Cup, which is seemingly going to be an annual thing for Crown Jewel.

Nine tag teams will face off in a tag team turmoil match, with the winner earning the prestigious WWE World Cup trophy previously held by Shane McMahon. It is set to be the largest match of it's kind. There surely is some potential for a good match, depending on how much time each team gets.

The best-case scenario is that this match contributes to the rebirth of tag team wrestling on WWE's main roster. The worst-case scenario is that this match is treated like a complete afterthought and we get another Crown Jewel-esque booking decision.

The beauty of a match like this is that any of these scenarios can occur, best case, worst case or simply anything in between. Here are five ways the WWE World Cup tag team turmoil match at Crown Jewel could end.

#5 The Usos return and win

Shock return on the cards?

Jimmy and Jey Uso have blossomed into one of the greatest tag teams in the modern era of WWE, putting on stellar matches and cutting excellent promos. However, the pair have not been seen on TV since Jimmy's arrest for DUI about three months ago.

They did not even return during the WWE Draft, with the company seemingly not having any plans for them. It would be a shame if they weren't used as they were before.

Personal issues aside, The Usos are an excellent tag team and a fantastic asset to WWE. They must return as soon as possible after Jimmy is better of course, with that soon potentially coming at Crown Jewel. They could return at the end of the tag team turmoil match as surprise participants and take home the trophy. It would be a huge statement from the Samoan twins on a big stage and could set up a feud with any of RAW's or SmackDown's top teams.

