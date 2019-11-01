WWE Crown Jewel 2019: 5 Reasons why "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt won the Universal Championship

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 01 Nov 2019, 05:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The new Universal Champion!

They did it! Er, he did it! The main event of WWE Crown Jewel 2019 saw The Fiend Bray Wyatt defeat Seth Rollins to finally become the new Universal Champion. Amongst various theories of WWE booking themselves into a corner and destroying the aura of this demonic character, it was a great decision to put the big red belt on the hottest act in all of pro-wrestling currently.

It all started in April when small vignettes of creepy puppets started airing during RAW, which led to the introduction of this new version of Bray Wyatt along with the Firefly Funhouse. It was not long before these segments turned into must-watch TV and the best part of WWE programming, and the introduction of The Fiend was when we realized - this is something special.

But what made WWE finally put the title on Bray Wyatt? Let's take a look at the five possible reasons for the same in this article. Feel free to share your opinions on the same in the comments section below.

#5 A loss would have done unrepairable damage to The Fiend

While it is no longer a secret that pro wrestling is scripted, wins and losses still do matter a lot. The biggest problem with the Bray Wyatt cult leader character was his inability to deliver on his words and threats. It was a continuous repetition of him threatening his opponents, only to lose to them at the subsequent PPV - thus earning him the title of "eater of pins".

Thankfully, WWE learned from their past mistakes and made the correct decision of not giving Wyatt a loss here. While it could be argued that the company should not have thrust him into the title picture so soon, but once they did, this was the only logical option left. After the debacle of Hell in a Cell, another loss at Crown Jewel would have done unrepairable damage to the character of this monster.

1 / 5 NEXT