Crown Jewel 2021 - 5 Possible betrayals that could turn WWE upside down 

Expect the unexpected at Crown Jewel 2021 because it's the final pitstop before the two rosters are set in stone. What this means is that the pieces on the chessboard are bound to be shuffled one last time.

Betrayals! They are an essential theme of every single television drama, so why should pro wrestling be any different? The best way to ensure that people tune in to watch SmackDown and RAW after Crown Jewel 2021 would be with broken allegiances, shifted loyalties, and new friendships.

With that said, let's examine 5 superstars who could unexpectedly find a knife in their back come Crown Jewel 2021. Do not hesitate to share your thoughts and views in the comments below.

#5 At Crown Jewel 2021 this week, Paul Heyman chooses a new bestial chief

The biggest question going into Crown Jewel 2021 is whether Paul Heyman is going to side with his former client Brock Lesnar or not. Let us just examine the facts for a second. Brock Lesnar is not the most competent promo on the roster except when he's speaking in short bursts.

He could benefit from having Paul Heyman by his side. Roman Reigns has grown as a promo in recent times and does not need his 'wise man' as much.

So a screwjob bigger than Montreal could happen at Crown Jewel 2021 where Paul Heyman decides to side with The Beast Incarnate over his Tribal Chief. This sets the stage for one or two more big-ticket matches at some point down the line. We know that in 2021, it's not going to get any bigger than Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Such a massive betrayal would surely shake up the roster in a big way!

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam