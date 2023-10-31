Crown Jewel 2023 final match card following WWE RAW: Sami Zayn to face former champion on Kickoff Show

Here’s your first look at the Crown Jewel 2023 final match card following WWE RAW. The sports entertainment juggernaut confirmed during their flagship show this week that Sami Zayn will be part of the action this Saturday.

The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion will square off against former NXT Cruiserweight Champion JD McDonagh on the Kickoff Show for Crown Jewel 2023. The match was booked after Zayn engaged in a promo battle with The Judgment Day on RAW.

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere on the show, McDonagh lost to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a non-title match. He also got destroyed by Cody Rhodes following the main event match between Sami Zayn and Damian Priest.

The Irish Ace took two Helluva Kick from Zayn, followed by back-to-back Cross Rhodes from Cody Rhodes on the announcer’s table as a payback for causing an ankle injury to The American Nightmare last week on WWE RAW.

Below is the Crown Jewel 2023 final match card as of Monday, October 30:

Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh – Kickoff Show

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark – Fatal 5-Way Match for the Women’s World Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight – Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul – Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest – Singles match

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa – Singles match

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair – Singles match for the WWE Women’s Championship

Will there be another addition to the Crown Jewel 2023 match card after SmackDown?

WWE taped the go-home edition of SmackDown for Crown Jewel last Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Top stars, including Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and John Cena, worked the October 27 taping of the blue brand.

Since WWE didn’t announce any new match for the main show, it is possible fans could get another match for the Kickoff Show as part of the Crown Jewel 2023 match card on SmackDown this Friday.

Here's the card for the main show after RAW.

Expand Tweet

Fans can check out the spoiler results for SmackDown here.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here