Current champion could finally come between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, leading to heartbreaking WWE betrayal

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have become the hottest couple in WWE since joining forces last September. The Judgment Day duo are seen as main event-level stars and have a bright future ahead of them, whether together or apart.

WWE couples rarely remain together for very long. It seems that fans are already trying to pick up on the clues surrounding the young duo to guess who will be the one to betray the other. Last night on RAW, Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley had quite the interaction when he rolled out of the ring and put his arm around her. She assumed it was Dominik and posed briefly before pushing The Visionary away.

Interestingly, Dominik was at ringside then, standing and watching rather than doing anything. But the tease here could be that Ripley may take some interest in the current World Heavyweight Champion over Dominik.

Ripley is climbing the ranks in WWE, and being part of a power couple with Seth Rollins would be a massive boost for her. Their potential alliance could allow her opportunities she currently can't obtain as part of The Judgment Day.

Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley could work cohesively if she turned face

It's well-known that Seth Rollins is married to Becky Lynch, and the couple has a daughter together. But they have noted several times that they don't like working together on-screen. This could be why the pair hasn't had much TV time together over the past few years despite mostly being on the same brand.

Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion, and sometimes storylines that interlink with the women's division and push into the stars' personal lives are the ones that are the most entertaining.

Could this angle on RAW lead to Rhea Ripley finally turning face, betraying Dominik Mysterio, and joining forces with Seth Rollins? The road to SummerSlam has already begun, and it could be a bumpy one.

Do you think Rhea Ripley could join Seth Rollins? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes