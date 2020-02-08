Current Champion on WWE RAW undergoes name change

AOP, Seth Rollins and Murphy.

WWE has a knack for removing the first names of certain Superstars and the latest to have joined the list is Buddy Murphy.

The WWE's Best Kept Secret has undergone a name change as he's now being referred to just 'Murphy' on the company's website.

Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy spotted the change on WWE.com and highlighted the development on Twitter:

Buddy Murphy is now simply called Murphy. pic.twitter.com/lokDnVXyPe — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) February 7, 2020

Murphy's Superstar page doesn't have a single mention of his first name. It should be noted that the commentators used his full name on the most recent episode of RAW and the changes should ideally be set in motion on the upcoming episode.

Here are a few screenshots from the website that pretty much confirms the modification:

The changes as seen on WWE.com

Murphy is currently in the midst of a massive push as he holds the RAW Tag Team titles with Seth Rollins and is part of the heel faction led by the Monday Night Messiah.

The former Cruiserweight Champion is one of Paul Heyman's projects and he is expected to be a major player in the near future. Heyman specifically wanted Murphy on RAW and the Executive Director of RAW is now steadily building up Murphy as a top-tier talent.

Murphy was languishing in the undercard a year ago but his fortunes changed drastically and now he is on course for a breakout year.

