Current champion gets pinned & more - 5 ways Triple H can shock us on WWE SmackDown before King and Queen of the Ring

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown will be the final show before the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. RAW did an excellent job adding to the build-up ahead of the show this week, and fans expect the blue brand to follow suit.

Triple H could deliver a jaw-dropping show with shocking swerves sprinkled throughout the episode. Top WWE SmackDown Superstars could see themselves facing unexpected encounters and massive losses.

Here, we look at five ways Triple H could shock us on WWE SmackDown's go-home show before King and Queen of the Ring. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#1 Bayley gets pinned on WWE SmackDown

The upcoming edition of SmackDown will see Bayley lock horns with Chelsea Green in a singles match. The two superstars were involved in a backstage spat on the blue brand last week, where Green took offense to the champion's indifference towards her.

This week, Bayley will look to shut down the former tag team champion on SmackDown. However, WWE could pull off a massive surprise by having Green pin Bayley in an illegal finish. Piper Niven will accompany Green to the ring for this bout and could play a pivotal role in the result. This would allow the creative team to build a fresh title feud while other challengers gain momentum.

#2 Uncle Howdy makes his presence known on WWE SmackDown

Will Uncle Howdy appear on WWE SmackDown this week?

WWE has been teasing Uncle Howdy's arrival on the television for quite some time now. Fans would expect the build-up to go on longer before the final reveal. However, Triple H could use the opportunity to tease more about Uncle Howdy or other members of his faction by having mysterious figures appear on WWE SmackDown.

They needn't be involved in any segment but could be shown as silhouettes to tease their future targets. This could also include Alexa Bliss teasing her potential arrival alongside Uncle Howdy. WWE has dropped plenty of hints with the help of QR codes, glitches, and cryptic videos over the past few weeks. This week, they could take things further and subtly establish returning figures just one day before King and Queen of the Ring.

#3 Tama Tonga wins clean over Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown

Tama Tonga is set to lock horns with Randy Orton in the King of the Ring Tournament semi-final on WWE SmackDown this week. The winner of this match will face Gunther in the finals to battle it out for the prestigious crown. Fans expect Randy Orton to advance to the last stage, earning a chance to finally win one accolade he has never had in WWE before.

However, Tama Tonga's history in the tournament may pose a bigger threat to The Viper's dreams than fans expect. The Solo Sikoa-run Bloodline has helped Tonga in each of his previous matches, and his upcoming bout against Randy Orton may not be any different. The creative team could pull off a shocking swerve with this match if they have Tama Tonga beat Randy Orton clean. Not only will it generate curiosity amongst fans about Tonga's booking in the future, but it will also draw nuclear heat toward the heel faction.

#4 History repeats itself with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes must look out for Logan Paul's friends on WWE SmackDown this week

Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship against all odds stacked against him by The Bloodline. However, he had a handful of allies who helped him focus on Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare might be in a similar predicament on WWE SmackDown this week, but he could be alone this time.

Cody Rhodes will put his title on the line against Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring. Both superstars signed the contract for their champion vs. champion match on last week's show, which ended in an altercation between them. As is always the case, Paul would likely return with his entourage to face Cody Rhodes this time.

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes deals with a similar situation, this time in the powerful position of a champion. He may not have direct allies on WWE SmackDown, but he could find an interesting one in LA Knight.

#5 First real tension between WWE Tag Team Champions

The final episode of RAW before King and Queen of the Ring saw R-Truth and The Miz defend their World Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. It would be good to see the WWE Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller also step into the limelight.

While all is well between Waller and Theory on paper, the creative team and both superstars have done an excellent job at planting seeds of a turn. The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown could be the first actual instance of their tension being addressed. It would keep things exciting for the champions while their next challengers are identified.