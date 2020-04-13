Current champion in WWE reacts to Jake 'The Snake' Roberts celebrating Easter Day with Diamond Dallas Page

DDP recently put up a heartwarming video of him and his family celebrating Easter with Jake Roberts.

Nikki Cross reacted to the touching video of Page giving a proper Easter experience to Roberts.

Jake Roberts with DDP, and Scott Hall

With the coronavirus pandemic plaguing the world, most people have been left with no choice but to maintain social distancing and quarantine themselves at their homes, so that they do not contract the contagious disease. This also applies to professional wrestlers and WWE Superstars alike as they partake in a sport that involves physical contact and as such, many of them are currently undergoing self-isolation.

Recently, it was reported that WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts has moved back in with fellow Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page's family after he left the place and moved into a hotel, feeling that his AEW dates were still happening. Both Page and Roberts are currently working with AEW.

Page had previously helped Roberts to get his life back on track through yoga and physical exercise and since then, The Snake has formed a close bond with Page and his family. This past Sunday, DDP along with his family tried to cheer up Roberts by celebrating Easter Day despite his ongoing quarantine.

WWE SmackDown Superstar and current Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross recently reacted to Page and his family celebrating Easter with Roberts. She expressed her happiness at the fact that DDP and his family are doing this for Roberts and wished both Hall of Famers a Happy Easter.

😁😁😁💜😁😊😊😊 this is so heartwarming! Love that DDP and his family did this/are doing this for Jake the Snake. Happy Easter @RealDDP @JakeSnakeDDT !!! 😁 https://t.co/Ylt8BFXoGX — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 13, 2020