Jake "The Snake" Roberts moves back in with Diamond Dallas Page, celebrates Easter

DDP revealed a touching video related to his long-time friend Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

Roberts is indeed doing well, and DDP is asking social media followers to "stay tuned."

Jake "The Snake" Roberts with Diamond Dallas Page, Scott Hall and director Steve Yu at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival

As published by Sportskeeda, last month I had the pleasure of speaking with Jake "The Snake" Roberts by phone a few times. Simply put, the resurgence of Roberts continues as the WWE Hall Of Famer has not only found success with his one-man shows and appearances -- he was a notably guest on Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea: Part Deux -- but also as a recent addition to the All Elite Wrestling fold. He also reportedly has a memoir and a podcast in works.

Within our second interview in March 2020, Roberts had mentioned to me that he had been previously living with Diamond Dallas Page -- one of the producers of the award-winning film The Resurrection Of Jake The Snake -- as part of a new fitness journey. However, DDP had put his Atlanta home on lockdown in anticipation of a Coronavirus-related self-quarantine. He gave Roberts the polite ultmatum of staying put until the end of the pandemic or leaving out to pursue AEW and other work.

Roberts opted to move out to a nearby hotel for a few weeks, thinking that most of his upcoming appearances were still happening. Meanwhile, DDP kept actively helping people remotely with all sorts of DDPY-related content; the new DDP-produced mini-documentary We Can Rebuild You premiered on April 3rd.

After some public back-and-forth on social media, it has emerged within the past few days that Roberts moved back in with DDP. Not because of Roberts having any sort of slip-up, but simply because they are practically family; the two knew one another long before filming of The Resurrection Of Jake The Snake had taken place.

But Roberts' relocation back into the Page household meant him having to undergo a DDP-enforced quarantine. As said by the fellow WWE Hall Of Famer a few days back on Twitter: "JAKE needs to be Quarantine for 6 Days & Counting... Stay Tuned."

Those who follow DDP closely on social media ought to know that his home -- as exclusively visited by Sportskeeda last year -- is includes what many would call a world-class "wellness spa." Besides all the exercise-related equipment that one would expect from a gym that has hosted top athletes, you will also find an infrared sauna, a hyperbaric chamber and a hot tub. But before Roberts can start using any of those in-house tools, there is indeed that promised 6-day quarantine.

Earlier today, DDP showed his softer side in wanting to give Roberts a proper Easter experience in spite of his in-progress quarantine. In turn, below you will find a video from DDP's Twitter which ought to spark up some emotions in you, DDPY follower or not.

But as Diamond Dallas Page stated within this post dated April 12, 2020: "Stay tuned."

