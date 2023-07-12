Current champion could jeopardize Damian Priest's Money in the Bank contract? Exploring the possibility

Damian Priest is the current Men's Money in the Bank contract holder in WWE. He won the briefcase at this year's high-stakes ladder match. Since winning the contract, Priest has teased cashing in on multiple occasions. However, amid the tensions within The Judgment Day, current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley may jeopardize Priest's imminent cash-in.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Eradicator attempted to resolve the differences between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. She emphasized both of them work as a team despite their issues. The faction also celebrated their victory in the show's main event, both on-air and off-air.

Despite having no intentions to directly cost Priest his MITB contract, Ripley could influence her stablemate's decision to cash in, ultimately leading to unfavorable consequences for The Archer of Infamy.

Given the chaotic nature of the faction's recent segments and matches, The Eradicator may impulsively grab the MITB briefcase and execute a cash-in without the explicit permission of the MITB contract holder. While such a scenario hasn't played out on WWE TV before, the creative team could bend the rules to create a compelling angle on RAW.

This unexpected move could create further turmoil within The Judgment Day and may cost Priest an opportunity to become champion.

Could Damian Priest become champion at SummerSlam 2023?

The Archer of Infamy teased cashing in his contract against Seth Rollins on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW. He also mentioned the possibility of cashing in on Roman Reigns.

Both Reigns and Rollins are scheduled to be part of SummerSlam 2023. The Tribal Chief is rumored to face Jey Uso in an Undisputed Universal Championship bout. Meanwhile, Rollins could defend his world title in a rematch against Finn Balor.

It appears that Damian Priest will have the opportunity to cash in on either world champion at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Rumors suggest he might cash in on The Visionary to become the new titleholder. There were also reports of Rollins having a short championship reign, with him potentially losing the title at SummerSlam.

Damian Priest could cash his MITB contract at SummerSlam 2023

If the abovementioned scenario unfolds, then it could lead to the collapse of The Judgment Day faction. Balor could blame Damian Priest for costing him a potential title win again. This might also eventually lead to Priest being kicked out of the group and JD McDonagh being brought in as his replacement.

However, if The Archer of Infamy can cash in his contract successfully, it could be the biggest win of his career. This could also help Priest solidify his position as a future main eventer in the company.

