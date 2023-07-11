What happened with The Judgment Day after RAW went off air? Heartfelt moment caught on camera!

The Judgment Day finally overcame their tensions during the latest edition of WWE RAW and secured a victory in the main event. Finn Balor addressed his loss in the Championship match, but Rhea Ripley insisted that their issues should be handled privately. This frustrated Balor, leading him to leave the ring.

In the main event, Ripley assisted The Judgment Day members by targeting Sami Zayn, resulting in their victory. After the match, the faction stood tall in the ring together. Additionally, an off-air video surfaced on Twitter, showing the members of The Judgment Day sharing a heartfelt moment together. The WWE Universe also showered them with love in this video.

The Eradicator hugged Damian Priest, and the three of them happily went backstage, celebrating their victory. However, in the video that surfaced, Balor's absence raised the assumption that he may still be unhappy with the faction.

However, Ripley also shared an emotional tweet about her reaction after seeing her faction on the same page, stating that she was happy.

What's next for The Judgment Day in WWE?'

The future of The Judgment Day faction remains uncertain, as Finn Balor and Damian Priest have shown differences and disagreements. However, in a backstage segment on Monday Night RAW, The Eradicator encouraged Priest and Balor to stick together despite their conflicts.

For those unaware, The faction had also received an invitation from NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams to appear on the NXT brand. During the closing moments of RAW, the company also confirmed that they would appear on this week's NXT show.

So, it is highly likely that one of the members of the faction may receive a title shot against Carmelo Hayes at the upcoming Great American Bash event.

Meanwhile, Balor and Priest seem to be involved in a feud with Seth Rollins, and it is possible that Dom Dom may face Melo in a Championship match. Additionally, there were rumors that the Money in the Bank winner could cash in his contract at SummerSlam. Priest had also teased his cash in at Money in the Bank during Balor vs. Rollins match.

As of now, a rematch between Balor and Rollins seems to be taking place at the Biggest Party of the Summer. It will be interesting to see whether both Judgment Day stars will be on the same page at SummerSlam or not, as Priest also wants to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

