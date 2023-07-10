Dominik Mysterio to begin feud with top champion? Predicting his future

The future of Dominik Mysterio has been a subject of debate ever since he lost to Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank 2023. The 26-year-old delivered great performances leading up to his match at MITB. However, on the day it mattered the most, Dominik fell short against Rhodes.

Since his loss in London, many have wondered about his future on RAW. While there are many possible directions for Dominik, a feud with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes would be great to see. Last week on NXT, Hayes invited The Judgment Day on the white-and-gold brand.

This development came a week after the NXT Champion lost to Finn Balor on RAW. Hence, it won't be a surprise to see Hayes ask Balor for a rematch. However, The Prince might end up declining the rematch since he is involved in many things. This could lead to Balor setting up a match between Hayes and Dominik.

If the potential storyline materializes, it will also align with WWE's idea of pushing NXT's ratings since main roster stars will be feuding with the talents of WWE's third brand. While the possibility of this contest seems exciting, a match between Hayes and Dominik could only take place after The Great American Bash.

At the upcoming show, Hayes will be defending his NXT Championship against the winner of the match between Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov. At The Great American Bash, WWE could also use a Dominik Mysterio interference. While this is speculative, it will be interesting to see if WWE chooses to go this way.

Dominik Mysterio suffered a loss last week on RAW

On Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio faced World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in the main event. Naturally, this was a big opportunity for the 26-year-old against a seasoned veteran in The Visionary. However, Mysterio could not capitalize on the same.

As the match progressed, Judgment Day member Damian Priest interfered and attacked Rollins. This led to a disqualification victory for the World Heavyweight Champion. After attacking Rollins, Dominik Mysterio urged Priest to cash in his MITB briefcase on The Visionary.

Damian Priest went ahead to do the same. However, just when he could cash in his contract, Balor ran towards the ring to attack Rollins, and in that assault, he unintentionally seemed to throw Priest out of the ring. This led to an argument between the two, and the champion used this as an opportunity to escape.

The incident between Balor and Rollins is one of the many strenuous moments between the two. Whether they admit it or not, there is a lot of tension within The Judgment Day, and it will be interesting to see how their story unfolds in the coming weeks on RAW.

