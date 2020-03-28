Current Champion mocks Goldberg's finisher Jackhammer; calls it 'dangerous'

Goldberg's iconic finisher has helped him win several World titles.

This WWE Superstar doesn't seem to be a fan of the Jackhammer, if his latest video is any indication.

Goldberg hitting the Jackhammer on Brock Lesnar

Soon after it was reported that Roman Reigns has pulled out from his scheduled WrestleMania 36 match against Universal Champion Goldberg, NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took to Twitter and offered to replace The Big Dog at The Show of Shows.

Riddle has now posted a video on his official Twitter handle. The King of Bros hinted in the clip that he is hopeful about WWE calling him for a match, and has been working out just in case he receives a call. He then compared his skateboard to Goldberg's finishing move, Jackhammer, and dubbed the latter as being dangerous.

Oh man, just another day. Coronavirus, bro. Skateboarding around, working out, staying tight. Just in case I get a call for a match. I mean with Stallion Pete out of the country, I can't really defend my tag titles with him, so until he gets back it looks like The Bro is a singles competitor. Hmmm. Hmmm? This skateboard goes fast... almost as dangerous as a Jackhammer.

Bro message of the day pic.twitter.com/kdRAHXW61Z — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) March 27, 2020

Ever since Goldberg came back to WWE last year, Riddle has been taking shots at the WWE Hall of Famer on social media. Riddle was very active on Twitter during Goldberg's outing with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown 2019, and went as far as calling him the worst wrestler in the business.

The two had a backstage confrontation during SummerSlam 2019. Goldberg hasn't responded to Riddle on social media yet, but has belittled him in several interviews.