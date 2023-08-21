Current champion needs to be Brock Lesnar’s retirement match at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE probably is hoping to convince Brock Lesnar to sign one last contract that extends up to WrestleMania 41 in 2025, as the show is heavily rumored to emanate from his hometown Minneapolis, Minnesota.

All sources online had reported earlier this year that Lesnar's current contract will end at WrestleMania 40.

Considering his status for another whole year is up in the air as of this writing, next year's Showcase of Immortals could be farewell for The Beast Incarnate. And who better to retire the ex-UFC mauler than WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther?

Lesnar probably deserves another shot at the top prize, and Monday Night RAW's World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has a rich history with The Beast Incarnate. The duo feuded over the Universal Championship in 2019, facing each other at both WrestleMania and SummerSlam. So why would the company scrap a first-time-ever showdown against The Ring General on The Grandest Stage of Them All?

However, Lesnar getting one last title reign at the cost of Rollins is not out of the realm of possibility. Furthermore, if Gunther wins the Royal Rumble match, their bout would then be for the World Heavyweight Championship. It's a no-brainer that the bout would close Night One should it happen.

Will Brock Lesnar's WWE retirement match be for the Intercontinental Championship instead?

Gunther is the next big star WWE has an eye on. Lesnar is reportedly set to return for the Road to WrestleMania 40. It would be wild for the latter to challenge for the Intercontinental Title, having never gone after a mid-card belt in his career. Then again, it'd be a great story in and of itself, as the legend has nothing left to prove in the world title scene.

Gunther addressed the possibility of main-eventing WrestleMania 40 as Intercontinental Champion during a recent interview with Steve Fall:

"Who knows? If I get the chance of being in the Royal Rumble as the Intercontinental Champion, maybe. Yeah, I think going into that, I would be a favorite, so that would lead to WrestleMania [40]. So, the chance is there."

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther at Lincoln Financial Field in the City of Brotherly Love in 2024 is a legitimate possibility. Whether it is for the Intercontinental Title or the World Heavyweight Championship, or both, or even neither, for that matter, the showdown is a surefire sell regardless.

Moreover, if the bout were to happen, expect The Ring General to receive arguably the greatest honor any WWE Superstar can get - retiring The Beast, on The Grandest Stage, no less.

Would you like to see a WWE title match between Brock Lesnar and Gunther at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

