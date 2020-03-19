Current Champion thanks Asuka for supporting him

The Empress of Tomorrow is a big fan of this WWE Superstar.

Asuka responded to his tweet and stated that she'll always support him.

Asuka

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka joined the announce team to call the match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade. The ending to the match saw the former World Champion besting Andrade, to Zelina Vega's utter shock. Asuka wasn't thrilled with the result either, judging by her reaction to the ending.

A fan recently shared a short clip from RAW, that features Asuka hailing Andrade while he made his way to the ring along with Vega. As can be seen in the clip, Asuka cheered for him and Jerry Lawler acknowledged that The Empress of Tomorrow is a big fan of Andrade.

Andrade responded to the fan's tweet and thanked Asuka for her support on RAW. Asuka was quick to reply, and had a wholesome message for Andrade. Asuka told him to remember that she will always support him. Check out the exchange below:

Recuerda que siempre te apoyaré y alentaré. ¡Que tengas mucha suerte! pic.twitter.com/Ga4OoczPSB — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 17, 2020

WrestleMania 36 is almost upon us, but both the above-mentioned Superstars are yet to bag a spot on the card.

Rumor has it that the originally rumored match for the Women's Tag Team titles is going to be nixed from the card. It was reported that the bout would see Asuka and Kairi Sane defending their titles against Beth Phoenix & Natalya, and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross.