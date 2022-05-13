Current Champion disagreed with WWE abruptly canceling Roman Reigns feud

Jey Uso believes Jimmy Uso should have received a lengthier storyline with Roman Reigns after his WWE return last year.

Jimmy Uso suffered a serious knee injury in March 2020, ruling him out of in-ring action until May 2021. Upon his return, the 36-year-old had to earn Reigns’ trust to be accepted as a member of The Bloodline faction.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Jey Uso said the on-screen issues between his brother and cousin deserved to last longer:

“What I do wish would have happened was let Jimmy’s side of the story prolong more. It was just bad timing because we could have done way more with Jimmy’s side to show people different sides, different angles, different acting skills. We were trying to do it all.”

Jimmy Uso was arrested and charged with DUI in Pensacola, Florida, on July 5, 2021. The incident occurred around the time he looked set to feud with Roman Reigns in the same way Jey Uso did in 2020. Later that week, WWE nixed the animosity angle when Reigns suddenly accepted Jimmy as part of his group.

What’s next for Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction?

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos joined forces with Reigns to defeat Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. Moving forward, The Usos have set their sights on defeating RK-Bro to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Jey Uso, a member of Reigns’ Bloodline faction for the last 19 months, expressed that he has been impressed by his family’s WWE success in recent years:

“Now we’re at where we’re at right now, it’s crazy that that’s almost two years ago [when Jey aligned with Reigns] and we’re still running it right now.”

As for Reigns, it is unclear when he will next defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. McIntyre and Cody Rhodes have both made it their mission to dethrone The Tribal Chief, but WWE has not yet announced a world title match involving either superstar.

