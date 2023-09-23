Current champion in WWE to forcefully forfeit title soon? Exploring latest developments

This week has been all-around terrible when it comes to the state of the WWE locker room. The latest round of budget cuts is taking its toll on the roster. If that wasn’t enough, a current champion has suffered an unfortunate medical complication that might jeopardize her title reign.

The star in question is Chelsea Green. The one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions took to Twitter to inform her fans she suffered a major hematoma after RAW this Monday. She further stated that she has yet to decide the cause.

Expand Tweet

Usually, the recovery period for these injuries is around two to three months. It is possible that Chelsea Green could be forced to vacate the tag team titles in the wake of her latest injury. She has been one-half of the tag team champions for the past 66 days.

Chelsea had originally won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Sonya Deville on the July 17, 2023, episode of RAW. The pair defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan that night.

Sonya Deville tore her ACL on the July 28, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The injury put her on the shelf and prompted Chelsea to find a new tag team partner. Piper Niven showed up and aligned her with the tag team champion.

Did WWE reveal the identity of people responsible for the ‘cursed’ tag team titles on SmackDown?

The September 22, 2023, episode of SmackDown featured the televised return of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions appeared in a pre-taped vignette wherein they claimed responsibility for the main roster tag team titles being ‘cursed.’

Expand Tweet

There’s a widespread belief among wrestling Twitter that the women’s tag team titles are cursed because of the constant injuries plaguing the holders. It seems Chelsea Green is the latest to fall victim to the curse.

It remains to be seen if the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be forced to vacate their titles due to the ‘cursed’ injury bug.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star