Is WWE facing losses? Exploring reason for shocking superstar releases

WWE recently released several employees and a handful of talent following its merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. Even though Titanland has been citing budget cuts as the reason for these releases, it might not be the reality of the situation.

It so happens that the wrestling juggernaut made huge profits in 2022, with an 18% increase in revenue. In fact, this was the company’s highest revenue jump since its inception. The Stamford-based promotion made a prediction to generate an all-time record revenue in 2023 as well.

It’s possible the pro-wrestling giant isn’t facing losses in terms of revenue, but budget cuts are happening because of other financial decisions. The company recently announced that SmackDown will return to USA Network from October 2024.

Furthermore, Nick Khan had insinuated that there will be cuts following the WWE-UFC merger, and the wave of releases has begun!

The Rock reacted to WWE’s decision to release several superstars

The Rock returned to the company on last week’s SmackDown. It was a huge moment for everyone, and fans expected the company to do bigger things henceforth.

Unfortunately, several stars were released a week after his return, which dampened fans' expectations. Even The Brahma Bull was taken aback with some of the decisions, and took to social media to send a message to the released superstars.

"Just seeing all these releases now. These days so f’n tough for the ones who gave their all to our crazy world of pro wrestling. Like @HEELZiggler. What a decorated @WWE career and I’ll always be a supporter and fan. Can’t wait to see what he (and everyone) does next… #onward."

It’s not an ideal situation for the fans and, hopefully, the released superstars will be able to get back in the ring with another promotion or on the independent circuit to continue pursuing their careers.

