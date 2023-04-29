Current Champions could be stripped of their titles if Adam Pearce decides to review their recent victory

WWE official Adam Pearce may be forced to strip the current Women's Tag Team champions of their titles after reviewing the footage from last week's episode of SmackDown.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez captured the Women's Tag Team Championships by defeating Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch on RAW. Morgan rolled up Stratus to win the tag team titles, and then Trish attacked Becky Lynch following their loss. The Women's Tag Team Champions have moved on to a new feud but retained their titles last Friday night in controversial fashion.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green challenged the Women's Tag Team Champions but came up short. Liv Morgan launched water into Green's face and rolled her up. Raquel then illegally assisted in the pinfall by using the ropes for leverage, but the referee didn't catch it, and they retained the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Chelsea Green has been complaining about everything to Adam Pearce since returning to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. She typically doesn't have a leg to stand on. But Chelsea has a case this time around. Pearce could decide to strip Morgan and Rodriguez of their titles or give Green and Deville a rematch after he sees how the Women's Tag Team Champions were able to retain last Friday on SmackDown.

Chelsea Green and WWE official Adam Pearce have a contentious relationship

One thing that could prevent Adam Pearce from punishing the Women's Tag Team Champions is his rivalry with Chelsea Green.

Chelsea and Adam simply do not get along, and the 32-year-old believes that the WWE official has not treated her like a star since she returned to WWE. The two recently traded shots on social media, with Chelsea even claiming that Pearce resembled a rotisserie chicken.

"I would absolutely complain about the fact that YOU look like a rotisserie chicken and should be put back in the poultry aisle instead of roaming around Costco with ME!," tweeted Chelsea Green.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen @ScrapDaddyAP @LanceStorm @Costco I would absolutely complain about the fact that YOU look like a rotisserie chicken and should be put back in the poultry aisle instead of roaming around Costco with ME! @ScrapDaddyAP @LanceStorm @Costco I would absolutely complain about the fact that YOU look like a rotisserie chicken and should be put back in the poultry aisle instead of roaming around Costco with ME!

If there ever was a time for Chelsea Green to be nice to WWE official Adam Pearce, it would be right now, as she would have a valid argument that she and Deville deserve another title shot. Only time will tell if Adam Pearce decides to take action after Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's controversial victory last week.

Would you like to see Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville get another shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes