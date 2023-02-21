“This is absolutely unacceptable” - Chelsea Green reacts to unfair treatment from Adam Pearce

WWE's Chelsea Green was extremely unhappy with Adam Pearce after the on-screen authority figure sent her to a different city than the one the company was at for RAW.

Green has been butting heads with Pearce ever since she returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. On that night, the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion set a Rumble record by being eliminated just five seconds after she entered. She has since been a thorn in management's side and has complained about every matchup that has been booked for her.

Well, tonight didn't help her case. WWE RAW took place in Ottawa, Canada, but Pearce "mistakingly" sent Green to Ottawa, Illinois. Due to the distance between the two locations, there was no way she would be present in time.

Green has since taken to Twitter to let WWE know about the unfair treatment she was receiving.

"This is absolutely unacceptable @WWE Ottawa, IL???" #WWERAW," she wrote.

Even Matt Cardona thinks Chelsea Green is difficult to be around

Chelsea Green may have really gotten under the skin of Adam Pearce and the WWE Universe, and according to her real-life husband, that's how it is all the time.

Former WWE Superstar and NWA World Champion Matt Cardona recently spoke to Sportskeeda about Green and how demanding she can be when the couple is at home.

He told legendary journalist Bill Apter a story about Green's reaction to his action figure collection.

"Yes, she [Chelsea Green] is [demanding], believe it or not. And when she gets back home from the road, and she sees all these packages of figures, she asks me to speak to the manager. And I'm like, 'but babe, I'm the manager.' We try to get that point across. But yeah, she does not like the toys coming into the house every day, especially when she comes home. She sees all these packages, and she's expecting it's for her. But no, just for me," said Matt Cardona. (0:27 - 0:50)

One thing is for certain, Chelsea Green has plenty of time to reflect on her poor decision as she attempts to meet back up with WWE on the road.

Who would you like to see Green feud against? Sound off in the comments below.

