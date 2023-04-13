Recently returned WWE Superstar claims Adam Pearce looks like a rotisserie chicken

A recently returned superstar has compared WWE official Adam Pearce to a rotisserie chicken.

Adam Pearce has done an admirable job as an authority figure in the company but hasn't been perfect. Pearce has allowed his emotions to get the better of him a few times, most notably when he fired Bobby Lashley out of nowhere. However, there is one superstar that would get on anyone's nerves, and that is Chelsea Green.

Chelsea returned to WWE to enter the Women's Royal Rumble match in January but was quickly eliminated by Rhea Ripley. She has been complaining ever since she returned to the company, and somehow Adam has managed to remain professional. The 32-year-old may have taken things too far today by comparing Pearce to a chicken dish.

Green and Pearce traded words today on social media. The authority figure announced he was making a trip to Costco. Wrestling veteran Lance Storm suggested that he bring Chelsea with him, and Pearce joked that she would probably complain about getting free food samples at the store.

Chelsea responded by hilariously claiming that Adam Pearce looked like a rotisserie chicken and suggested that he head back to the poultry aisle where he belongs.

"I would absolutely complain about the fact that YOU look like a rotisserie chicken and should be put back in the poultry aisle instead of roaming around Costco with ME!," tweeted Chelsea Green.

WWE official Adam Pearce responds to Chelsea Green

Adam Pearce quickly responded to Chelsea's claim that he looked like a rotisserie chicken and joked that Green was body-shaming him.

Pearce went in an interesting direction with his response and defended the merits of the rotisserie chicken. The WWE official noted that it is the "tastiest morsel" in wholesale retail and added that Green's insult was a compliment to him.

"Everyone knows that Rotisserie Chicken is BY FAR the tastiest morsel in any wholesale retail establishment, therefore your attempted body shaming is actually the biggest compliment. You’d probably be off buying pajamas in bulk or cases of liquid turmeric anyway. 🤷‍♂️," responded Adam Pearce.

Chelsea Green picked up her first victory since her return on the March 27th edition of WWE RAW. She teamed up with Sonya Deville to defeat Candice LeRae and Michin to qualify for the Women's Showcase match at WrestleMania 39. The duo came up short at WrestleMania, but it will be interesting to see if they remain a team moving forward.

