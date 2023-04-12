WWE official snaps back at haters following backlash to underwhelming WrestleMania match

Some fans are still upset about how John Cena's match with Austin Theory went at WrestleMania 39.

John Cena opened night one of WrestleMania 39, challenging Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship. Afterward, many accused Cena of just going through the motions as he lost to the young champion in under 12 minutes.

Following the event, a list of producers was revealed for each match, and WWE official Adam Pearce was pinned as the producer for this highly criticized matchup. Pearce himself is clearly tired of hearing about it.

When a member of the WWE Universe accused Adam Pearce of "producing this match so poorly," the WWE official responded by telling them that they didn't even know what producing meant.

"@MrAllDay_ You don't even know what that means. But it's ok, I still thank you for watching our television programs! *Red heart emoji*," Adam Pearce said in a tweet.

Adam Pearce's headaches haven't gone away following WrestleMania

Adam Pearce continues to deal with a full plate of WWE Superstars' complaints following WrestleMania 39.

After pairing up Chelsea Green with Sonya Deville, Pearce gave them the name of the Complaint Department.

But it turns out that Deville had an issue with the name and took Pearce to task on social media, tweeting out:

"Demanding our right for fair and equal treatment is hardly complaining, some people in mid level positions such as yours do tend to get bent out of shape by such powerful voices. It's seems maybe on the contrary ur complacency could be deemed problematic for your "bright" future," Sonya Deville said in a tweet.

Adam Pearce responded with a GIF of Spock and questioned Deville's selective memory, tweeting back:

"Selective memory much, 'partner'?"

What do you make of Adam Pearce's comments? Should wrestling fans use terminology if they don't fully understand what it means? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

