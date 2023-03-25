Recently returned superstar sends warning to WWE official Adam Pearce ahead of SmackDown

Recently returning superstar Chelsea Green sent a message to WWE official Adam Pearce after challenging him to a match at WrestleMania 39.

Pearce has been dealing with a lot of stress as of late. WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania and many superstars will be left off the card. It is part of Pearce's job description to ensure that he keeps the company's most valuable superstars happy, and Chelsea Green believes she is severely undervalued.

The 31-year-old returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and was immediately hurled over the top rope by Rhea Ripley. Since her return to the company, Chelsea has lost all four of her televised matches and has been handed a couple of losses at WWE Live Events as well.

Despite her woeful record in the promotion, Green's confidence has never been higher, and recently challenged Adam Pearce to a match at WrestleMania with his title as General Manager on the line.

Earlier today, Chelsea Green took to Twitter and continued to mock Pearce. She quote-tweeted a clip of her challenging him to a match at WrestleMania during her conversation with WWE Deutschland. She also claimed that the 44-year-old was probably shaking as a result of it:

"Somewhere Adam Pearce is shaking…," tweeted Chelsea Green.

WWE Official Adam Pearce responds to Chelsea Green

Adam Pearce and Chelsea Green have had several hilarious interactions since her return and now the two are taking shots at each other on social media.

Following Chelsea's claim that Adam Pearce was shaking at the thought of having to face her at WrestleMania, Pearce took to Twitter to issue a response. The WWE official noted that he was not scared of the challenge by Chelsea Green and was busy preparing for tonight's edition of SmackDown in Las Vegas.

Pearce included a GIF in his post of popular NBA star James Harden hilariously walking away from an interview:

"…or preparing to run SmackDown," tweeted Pearce.

Chelsea Green is not currently booked for a match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. However, there are three remaining spots in the Women's Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Showcase match at WrestleMania. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have already qualified for the match at the company's biggest show of the year.

