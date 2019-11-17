Current NXT Champion supports Team Davey Boy Smith Hall of Fame Campaign

"The British Bulldog," Davey Boy Smith

Many superstars from past and present have supported the change.org petition for The British Bulldog to go into the WWE Hall of Fame. WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler is amongst the many superstars who have come forward to show The British Bulldog their support. You can watch the video below from Team Davey Boy Smith's Admin, Michael Finney's Twitter account.

WWE NXT women Champion " @QoSBaszler" backs our fight up to support the British Bulldog for the WWE Hall of Fame and as a little private message for me. Please go to https://t.co/8sUXHVT2P7 or https://t.co/6CMUYchwcB #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/uzBcq2IdOT — Michael Finney (@MichaelFinney84) November 16, 2019

The British Bulldog's accomplishments

Dave Boy Smith's list of career accomplishments speaks for itself. His achievements in WWE include being a one-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time (and inaugural) European Champion, a two-time Hardcore Champion, as well as being a Tag Team Champion twice.

Who else in wrestling has endorsed the petition?

Team Davey Boy Smith created a petition on change.org to get The British Bulldog into the WWE Hall of Fame, and many stars have taken notice. The petitions signed by likes of WWE Hall of Famers Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Mark Henry, Mick Foley, Jerry "The King" Lawler, The Godfather, Gerald Brisco, and Booker T.

Others, too, have signed the petition, such as current main roster member Dana Brooke, NXT's Chelsea Green, Al Snow, Rob Van Dam, Bruce Prichard, Terri Runnels, and many more.

How can Davey Boy Smith get into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Only time will tell if WWE will put The British Bulldog into the Hall of Fame. If WWE chooses to put him in, they can put him in quite a few ways. He can go in individually or as part of the famous British Bulldogs tag team along with with "Dynamite Kid" Tom Billington. Bulldog could go in with former tag team partner, and family member, Owen Hart, but without Martha's permission (Owen's wife) for Owen to be inducted, we may also have to wait for The British Bulldog as well. Last year, The original Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and the late Jim Neidhart) went into the WWE Hall of Fame. With that being said, it is unlikely we will see the Attitude Era Hart Foundation go in any time soon.

Do you think The British Bulldog should go into the WWE Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments below.

