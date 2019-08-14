WWE News: Former WCW superstar the latest to support Team Davey Boy Smith campaign

The British Bulldog

What's the story

Many superstars from past and present have supported the change.org petition for The British Bulldog to go into the WWE Hall of Fame. The latest to support the cause is former WCW/WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero, Jr.

In case you didn't know...

Team Davey Boy Smith created a petition on change.org to get The British Bulldog into the WWE Hall of Fame, and many stars have taken notice as the petition has been signed the by likes of Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Mark Henry, Mick Foley, and Booker T.

Others too have signed the petition such as Al Snow, Rob Van Dam, Bruce Prichard, and Terri Runnels. You can watch WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana supporting the campaign below.

The heart of the matter

As of this writing, the petition is at 24,521 signatures, and it's also worth noting the petition states there is not one British Superstar in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Dave Boy Smith's list of career accomplishments speaks for itself. His accomplishments in WWE include being a one-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time European Champion, two-time Hardcore Champion, as well as being a Tag Team Champion twice.

What's next?

Only time will tell if WWE will put The British Bulldog into the Hall of Fame. If WWE chooses to put him in, they can put him in quite a few ways. He can go in individually, as a tag team with Dynamite Kid or Owen Hart, as well as with the faction, but without Martha's permission for Owen to be inducted, we may also have to wait for The British Bulldog as well. As for the petition, Team Davey Boy Smith's next goal for the petition is to reach 25,000 signatures. If you want, you can sign the petition here.

