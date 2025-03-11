Current Women's Champion to lose her title & go on hiatus from WWE due to real-life injury? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstars do everything in their power to entertain wrestling fans around the world weekly. Unfortunately, sometimes, they suffer injuries that require them to be sidelined for a while.

Based on a recent report, it seems like current NXT Women's Champion Giulia suffered a similar fate and could soon drop her championship to heal her injuries. The former Stardom star is currently scheduled to compete in a Title vs. Title against NXT Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Roadblock.

According to PWInsider, Giulia has suffered a serious injury that requires her to rest. The rumored plan is for the Japanese star to drop her title at NXT Roadblock and go on a hiatus to recover from her injury.

This means Vaquer will most likely take all the gold when they clash tonight. As of writing, there is no word on how serious the injury is, but once Giulia is fit, she will definitely look to win back her hard-earned NXT Women's Championship.

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer opened up on reuniting with Giulia

Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia have both done well for themselves on NXT. While both women have been together on the developmental brand for some time now, their friendship goes way before they shared space on WWE's developmental brand. Vaquer recently revealed the same during an interview with Denise Salcedo.

Stephanie Vaquer revealed that her friendship with Giulia had been cemented way before their time in Stamford-based company. Both stars faced each other a couple of times before making their WWE debut last year.

"So, happy not only to achieve success but also to reunite with my friend Giulia. Our experiences started almost at the same time, so having this experience with your best friend, well, what luck, right? Yes, honestly, that was one of the things that made me feel happiest, the fact that destiny brought us together again, this time here in WWE. We had faced each other before. We already knew each other. We always had a good friendship, good chemistry, and meeting again here was just like... great."

However, at NXT Roadblock, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer will have to keep their friendship aside. It will be interesting to see how these superstars work their match, given the former is reportedly suffering from an injury that will require her to be sidelined from action.

