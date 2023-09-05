Current WWE champion needs to betray Seth Rollins and join top faction to become his next challenger

Seth Rollins retained the World Heavyweight Championship narrowly against Japanese sensation Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Payback. He remains the top guy on Monday nights.

This past week on Friday, Bobby Lashley steered clear as WWE fans expected some kind of heel turn from The All Mighty and his new friends Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Instead, the former WWE Champion simply made his intentions known to the rest of the world, that the trio are after titles.

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were also spotted with Bobby Lashley following the latter's return a few weeks ago on SmackDown. The 29-year-old has been creating buzz online as more teases are dropped regarding joining The All Mighty's faction.

Carmelo Hayes made his main roster debut on the June 26 edition of WWE RAW in a losing effort against Seth's arch-rival, Finn Balor. The former has repeatedly addressed The Visionary's influence and being a sort of mentor to him. However, it can be quite the tale if the NXT Champion joins Lashley and his clan then betrays Monday Night Rollins.

This would also open the door for Bobby Lashley to rule both brands without having to appear on two shows every week. Hayes and Rollins could even work a solid World Heavyweight Title program on a premium live event, perhaps as early as WWE Fastlane.

Carmelo Hayes on the World Heavyweight Champion of WWE

Seth Rollins worked hard to be in the position that he is in today. After several title wins and gimmick changes over the years, the fanbase is thoroughly behind him, this time as a babyface world champion.

Carmelo Hayes cited The Visionary as one of the best ever to lace up a pair of boots and reflected on working with the latter in 2023 on the red brand while appearing for WWE's The Bump:

"I’ve said in so many interviews how much I look up to a guy like Seth, and how I aspire to be a champion like Seth and to be a performer like Seth. He’s the workhorse of today’s generation, and to be in the same conversation as him, my name in the same conversation, it’s a huge upside for me and for my career. I appreciate Seth so much and everything that he’s done for us," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

It's only a matter of time before Carmelo Hayes gets drafted to the main roster, and what an explosive way it would be if the NXT Champion joined forces with Bobby Lashley. In turn, a feud with Seth Rollins could do wonders for the bright young star.

What do you think of Bobby Lashley's potentially dominant faction as The All Mighty will likely recruit more members? Sound off in the comments section below.

