Current WWE champion needs to be handed a new partner this week on RAW

With SummerSlam in the rearview mirror, WWE has a few more months remaining before the end of the year, and the Road to WrestleMania 40 commences.

They have many talents who need to get back in the game and be part of significant storylines on television. This includes one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion, Sami Zayn.

As it turns out, the former Intercontinental Champion is left without a partner after the unfortunate injury Kevin Owens sustained on RAW recently. The Judgment Day may be looking to strike, in which case Zayn needs some backup.

If SummerSlam was any indication, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is done with The Judgment Day for now. It makes sense, too, as the feud between Rollins and Finn Balor may have run its course. Meanwhile, The Prince and Damian Priest may have some things to settle between themselves.

Zayn's new partner could even be Raquel Rodriguez, as the former NXT Women's Champion has been embroiled in a feud with Rhea Ripley of late.

Despite being scattered a bit and part of overlapping storylines on television, Sami Zayn is one of the company's top stars. It'd be interesting to see how WWE handles him now that The Prizefighter may be off for a while.

Last week, he was seen joining the World Heavyweight Champion in the main event to take on The Judgment Day. What could possibly happen this week on WWE RAW? Will he be stripped off the titles as his tag partner is now sidelined?

Will the former WWE Universal Champion turn on Sami Zayn for a WrestleMania match next year?

After back-to-back main events on The Grandest Stage, both times making history, Kevin Owens could also work next year's headliner. During a sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Owens was asked who he would like to face at WrestleMania 40.

The former Universal Champion had two top names in mind, as he revealed them to be Finn Balor of The Judgment Day, with whom the former had been feuding with of late, and the other being his own tag partner, Sami Zayn.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



The two matches in question were a match vs. Finn Balor OR a match vs. Sami Zayn pic.twitter.com/TyrmVihXl6 During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Kevin Owens named two matches he would be interested in having at #WrestleMania 40.The two matches in question were a match vs. Finn Balor OR a match vs. Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens revealed in the same interview that both he and Sami Zayn have not hesitated when either of them had to turn on the other. Meanwhile, more tag teams may join the division to take down Owens and Zayn. Check it out here.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here