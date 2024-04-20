Current WWE champion needs to request a move away from SmackDown after disrespecting Triple H

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Triple H unveiled brand new championship belts for Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, replacing the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Following the moment, The Game approached Waller for a handshake to congratulate him, only to get disrespected in return.

The Aussie Icon mocked Triple H, refusing to shake hands, which however backfired on him. Following the disrespectful act, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis gave Grayson Waller a stern warning for his deplorable act and threatened to make him and Austin Theory disappear permanently.

With WWE Draft 2024 on the horizon, Waller must request that he and Theory move away from the blue brand, as he should be aware of the consequences his actions could bear.

Below are a few reasons why The Moment Maker should part ways with SmackDown.

To accentuate Nick Aldis' power as SmackDown GM

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Nick Aldis not only threatened Grayson Waller and Austin Theory but also sent a bold message that he would not tolerate wrongdoings under his regime as the blue brand's General Manager.

As a result, Waller should be terrified and request a move away from SmackDown during the WWE Draft 2024, which will accentuate Aldis' power on the blue brand and solidify the 37-year-old as a stern authoritative figure.

A-Town Down Under, moving to RAW after being intimidated by Nick Aldis for disrespecting Triple H, will send a message to the entire roster that there could not be any misdemeanors under Aldis' watch on SmackDown.

To have a fresh start for Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have been part of the blue brand for quite some time. With them becoming the brand new WWE Tag Team Champions, they must embark on a fresh start on Monday Night RAW.

With the WWE Draft 2024 starting next week on SmackDown, The Aussie Icon must make a proposal to Adam Pearce about drafting A-Town Down Under to WWE's flagship show to usher in a fresh beginning.

This will also save him from facing the wrath of SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.

The WWE Tag Team Titles aren't brand-specific

The championships in WWE are no longer brand-specific, as Triple H introduced two new sets of titles replacing the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Championships ahead of the WWE Draft.

It has eradicated the problem of Tag Team Championships changing rosters, which was the case earlier. Therefore, it gives Grayson Waller and Austin Theory a very good reason to request a move to Monday Night RAW.

It will pave the way for some fresh storylines and feuds in the tag team division on the red brand. Moreover, it will also allow current World Tag Team Champion Awesome Truth to move to SmackDown, which could herald interesting things.

