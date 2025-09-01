Current WWE Superstar to destroy Adam Pearce on RAW after heated confrontation? Exploring the possibility

Adam Pearce once again had a busy night at WWE Clash in Paris. Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed in the opening match, but was ambushed by Bron Breakker.Reed and Breakker ensured that Reigns was taken away on a stretcher after Breakker hit the OTC with multiple Spears. Reed also got the last laugh, as he was able to take Reigns out with a Tsunami. Jey Uso tried his best to stop the attack, but suffered the same wrath as his cousin.Moments later, Adam Pearce forced Breakker and Reed to leave the building. He also threatened them with a possible suspension before Breakker had a brief staredown with the RAW General Manager. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTonight's RAW is expected to be another chaotic episode with The Vision eventually getting the last laugh in the main event. One man who could also fully unleash himself is Breakker. The former Intercontinental Champion could send a bold statement by taking out Pearce, who has previously been attacked by multiple superstars, including Brock Lesnar. WWE could establish Breakker as the monster he is by having him take out the RAW General Manager.Drew McIntyre wants to face Bron Breakker in WWEDrew McIntyre revealed that he would like to share the ring with someone from the new generation. The former WWE Champion expressed his interest in facing Bron Breakker in a singles match.Speaking on Adam's Apple, McIntyre said this about possibly facing Breakker:&quot;There's a few that haven't wrestled yet. So, it's the younger generation. Let's go with Bron Breakker. We've never had a singles match. That'll be a big one if it happens.&quot;The Vision is now stronger than ever with the addition of Becky Lynch. The Man helped her husband, Seth Rollins, retain the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris.