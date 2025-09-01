  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Current WWE Superstar to destroy Adam Pearce on RAW after heated confrontation? Exploring the possibility

Current WWE Superstar to destroy Adam Pearce on RAW after heated confrontation? Exploring the possibility

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 01, 2025 16:59 GMT
Adam Pearce (Image Credits: Pearce
Adam Pearce (Image Credits: Pearce's X handle)

Adam Pearce once again had a busy night at WWE Clash in Paris. Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed in the opening match, but was ambushed by Bron Breakker.

Ad

Reed and Breakker ensured that Reigns was taken away on a stretcher after Breakker hit the OTC with multiple Spears. Reed also got the last laugh, as he was able to take Reigns out with a Tsunami. Jey Uso tried his best to stop the attack, but suffered the same wrath as his cousin.

Moments later, Adam Pearce forced Breakker and Reed to leave the building. He also threatened them with a possible suspension before Breakker had a brief staredown with the RAW General Manager.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Tonight's RAW is expected to be another chaotic episode with The Vision eventually getting the last laugh in the main event. One man who could also fully unleash himself is Breakker. The former Intercontinental Champion could send a bold statement by taking out Pearce, who has previously been attacked by multiple superstars, including Brock Lesnar. WWE could establish Breakker as the monster he is by having him take out the RAW General Manager.

Ad

Drew McIntyre wants to face Bron Breakker in WWE

Drew McIntyre revealed that he would like to share the ring with someone from the new generation. The former WWE Champion expressed his interest in facing Bron Breakker in a singles match.

Speaking on Adam's Apple, McIntyre said this about possibly facing Breakker:

"There's a few that haven't wrestled yet. So, it's the younger generation. Let's go with Bron Breakker. We've never had a singles match. That'll be a big one if it happens."
Ad

The Vision is now stronger than ever with the addition of Becky Lynch. The Man helped her husband, Seth Rollins, retain the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications