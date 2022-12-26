Current WWE Superstars who were once suspended and why

Getting suspended is a corrective measure for WWE Superstars who have violated certain rules and regulations implemented by the promotion. These suspensions vary as they may go on for weeks or even months.

Just like any institution governed by rules, WWE drops such corrective measures on its employees/contractors for them to think twice in the event that they encounter the same situation that led to them getting suspended.

Several current superstars on the main roster have already had a taste of what it is like to be out of action due to suspension, but who are they? Here are just some of the current superstars that got suspended.

#3. Naomi

There may still be fans out there musing over what happened to former Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi. For those who are not in the know, both of them literally walked out of the company and it is believed that it was due to a creative difference between them and former Chairman Vince McMahon.

The promotion immediately announced that the two were suspended indefinitely and it was even made known during an episode of SmackDown. In line with this, The Boss was edited out of every opening clip of the promotion’s shows.

If you're wondering why only Naomi's name is on this list, recent reports have indicated that Sasha Banks will be a free agent after the new year and will appear for New Japan Pro Wrestling at its Wrestle Kingdom show on January 4.

It is currently thought that The Boss will be receiving a huge payday with NJPW and that the deal is on a per-appearance basis. Bushiroad – the company that runs NJPW – is said to have splurged a record amount in sealing the deal.

The Glow, on the other hand, scrubbed all traces of WWE from her social media profiles and has remained silent about the issue ever since. Albeit in radio silence, her name is one of the superstars being brought up that could be making a return at next year’s Royal Rumble.

Until she comes comes down the ramp at a WWE event, however, fans should take this speculation with a grain of salt.

#2. Matt Riddle

In case fans are wondering, The Original Bro Matt Riddle has just been written off WWE TV. Following a loss against The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa delivered a Samoan Spike to Riddle and a chair shot for good measure.

WWE even made it known across the internet about the misfortune the barefoot brawler suffered at the hands of The Enforcer, adding that he will be “out of action for six weeks.” However, a wrestling pundit may have an idea why The Original Bro was written off.

If Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Haynes’ statements are anything to go by, Riddle has violated the promotion’s wellness policy yet again. Haynes further stated that the belief backstage is that Riddle has already undergone treatment since such a process usually runs for a month. That said, the WWE Superstar has to finish it in time for his comeback in six weeks.

It is worth noting that the company has a penchant for announcing a superstar’s suspension similar to what they did to both Sasha Banks and Naomi. However, if Riddle is indeed suspended, the company seems to have remained relatively quiet about it.

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros I’ve been working a lot on myself lately and have been saying no and setting boundaries for the first time ever and certain people aren’t happy about it, but I couldn’t be healthier or happier.

Thank you for all the support 🤙 I’ve been working a lot on myself lately and have been saying no and setting boundaries for the first time ever and certain people aren’t happy about it, but I couldn’t be healthier or happier. Thank you for all the support 🤙 https://t.co/2DC2zBskup

Riddle recently addressed the elephant in the room in a tweet and thanked fans who stood by him.

#1. WWE Superstar Roman Reigns also got suspended

It is pretty much evident that current Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE for quite a while now. Thanks to his Bloodline fam, he has an iron grip on both of the company's world titles.

Before the monster push that he’s getting now, The Tribal Chief also got suspended for a month. Similar to Matt Riddle, Reigns at the time also ran afoul of the promotion’s Wellness Policy.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns I apologize to my family, friends and fans for my mistake in violating WWE’s wellness policy. No excuses. I own it. I apologize to my family, friends and fans for my mistake in violating WWE’s wellness policy. No excuses. I own it.

This was in 2016 after he was defeated by his former Shield teammate Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank. Reigns later apologized to his family and fans, adding that there weren't any excuses for what he did.

WWE’s Wellness Policy covers a plethora of things, though most of the time, it gets violated when it comes to performance-enhancing and recreational substances.

