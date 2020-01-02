Curt Hawkins tips Lana's first ex husband to be WWE Superstar to watch in 2020

Could we see Lana's first ex-husband competing in WWE?

WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins has taken to Twitter to state that the WWE Superstar to watch in 2020 will be... Lana's first ex husband.

Eric James, the independent wrestler who appeared on RAW as Lana's former partner, works with Create A Pro Wrestling, the promotion run by WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins and backstage producer Pat Buck.

On Monday, a wedding segment would see a love triangle become a love hexagon, as Bobby Lashley and Lana tried to tie the knot on live television. Two unnamed talents would appear, though, to object to Lana and Lashley becoming husband and wife.

I confirmed the identity of both talents following their roles in the highly controversial wedding segment between Bobby Lashley and Lana that would close out WWE RAW. Both Eric James and Karissa Rivera would play instrumental roles in objecting to the marriage, before Liv Morgan and Rusev crashed the wedding!

Liv Morgan's return to WWE television thus far has 3.8 million views in YouTube, and has taken the internet by storm, dividing the entire WWE Universe. The former Riott Squad member has also taken to Twitter today to progress the story by sharing intimate photos of herself and Lana.You can watch the clip of Morgan's return to WWE television below.