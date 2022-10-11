D-Generation X celebration: Why wasn't Billy Gunn present on WWE RAW?

D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary during the season premiere of WWE RAW. Although the likes of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, and Road Dogg were present for the celebration, Billy Gunn was not seen despite being a prominent member.

DX was one of the most popular and entertaining factions in the promotion's history. Although The Game and HBK were the most well-known members due to their continued partnership as a duo, another key part of the group was The New Age Outlaws Road Dogg and Billy Gunn. During their time with D-Generation X, Dogg and Gunn even held the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Although Gunn played a prominent role in DX, he wasn't present at the celebration. Billy Gunn's absence from the celebrations comes as he is currently signed with another wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling. He signed with AEW in January 2019 as a coach and made his first televised appearance in November. The former tag team champion formed The Gunn Club with his sons, but the group ended after Austin and Colten betrayed their father.

Gunn last joined the group at the 2019 Hall of Fame induction ceremony. During his appearance, The King of Kings poked fun at Gunn and AEW after claiming Vince McMahon would buy their "pissant" company just to fire the former New Age Outlaws member again.

Triple H seemingly takes a shot at AEW during a segment with D-Generation X on WWE RAW

Billy Gunn may not have joined the group for their celebration, but that doesn't mean his current promotion is safe from digs from The Game.

AEW's backstage problems have become common knowledge among wrestling fans. The first major altercation involved CM Punk and The Young Bucks. Most recently, Andrade El Idolo allegedly got into a physical altercation with Sammy Guevara.

On the October 10, 2022, edition of RAW, Triple H, and DX were getting ready backstage when the Chief Content Officer reminded his members what not to do. As the segment ended, Triple H yelled out, "no fighting."

This led fans to believe that this was a dig at AEW.

WWE @WWE D-Generation X is ready for the season premiere of #WWERaw 🤣🤣🤣 D-Generation X is ready for the season premiere of #WWERaw 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/OaphaBPMCs

Following Gunn's absence, his New Age Outlaws teammate Road Dogg asked the crowd to finish Gunn's part of the introductory catchphrase. He later dedicated a tweet to his friend and stated that he was missed.

