"Da good guys" - Bayley sends message to 25-year-old superstar ahead of WWE SmackDown

Bayley has sent a message to a 25-year-old WWE SmackDown star today on social media.

The Role Model apparently suffered an injury scare at a recent WWE Live Event but was able to leave the arena under her own volition. Her fellow stablemate in Damage CTRL, IYO SKY, won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event on July 1 in London.

Austin Theory didn't defend his title at Money in the Bank but did defeat Sheamus on the July 7 edition of SmackDown to retain the beat. WWE is currently holding the United States Championship Invitational on the blue brand. Santos Escobar won a Fatal Four-Way match last week to advance to the next round. The LWO member will battle the winner of this Friday's Fatal Four-Way bout to determine the number one contender on the July 28 edition of the blue brand.

Bayley took to her Instagram story today to share a photo of herself and the United States Champion having a conversation backstage. The 34-year-old added the caption "Da good guys" to the picture seen below.

Bayley and Austin Theory talking backstage at a show.

WWE SmackDown star sends warning to Bayley and IYO SKY

Damage CTRL may have made a huge mistake by messing with Shotzi on WWE SmackDown.

They attacked Shotzi after Bayley defeated her on the final edition of SmackDown before Money in the Bank. The heel faction cut off a lock of her hair and stored it in the Money in the Bank briefcase after IYO SKY won it.

On this past Friday's episode of SmackDown, Shotzi appeared on the jumbotron and claimed that she was in complete control. She began shaving off more of her hair while Damage CTRL watched on in horror from the entrance ramp.

The 31-year-old shaving her head made for compelling television, but the actual reason behind it is very meaningful. Shotzi's sister is currently battling cancer, and the SmackDown star has shaved her hair to show support.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up for her sister where you can offer to help as well.

The rivalry between Shotzi and Damage CTRL appears just to be getting started. It will be interesting to see if she challenges a member of the faction to a singles match at WWE SummerSlam 2023 on August 5.

Do you think Bayley is jealous of IYO SKY winning the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.