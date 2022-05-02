5 Potential Matches for Dakota Kai Outside of WWE

Former NXT Superstar Dakota Kai was released by WWE along with nine other talents in late April. While fans have gotten used to the company periodically cutting performers over the last several years, names such as Kai's appearing on the chopping block are still somewhat surprising.

Kai has been a prominent member of the NXT brand for several years and appeared ready for a debut on the main roster, having worked several dark matches on Raw and SmackDown. NXT fans generally agree that she possesses a wealth of talent and would serve to make any roster better.

Now that she's gone, speculation has sprung up around where she will land next and who she might face. The following article breaks down five potential matches for Dakota Kai, which will obviously be dependent on which company she signs with.

#5. AEW: Dakota Kai vs. Hikaru Shida

Naturally, fans are speculating that Kai would be a good fit for AEW. In that case, there could be several interesting matches on the horizon. One would pit Kai against former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida.

Shida is arguably the best in-ring performer in the women's division, if not the industry in general. Carrying her trademark kendo stick, the Japanese star is bright and energetic but can be vicious if provoked.

Retaining her successful NXT heel persona, Kai would serve as a good opponent for Shida. More importantly, she would give Shida a high-profile program, advancing her from squash matches on AEW Dark to a substantial angle that could play out on Dynamite, Rampage or even pay-per-view.

#4. IMPACT Wrestling: Dakota Kai vs. Tasha Steelz

Tasha Steelz is the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion

IMPACT Wrestling has arguably one of the best women's divisions in wrestling. They've done a great job building Tasha Steelz into a credible champion. However, they are in need of more contenders for her championship at the moment.

Dakota Kai has proven that she can play the role of either the underdog babyface or the sinister heel. In a match against Steelz, she would be the clear babyface, but would definitely have the opportunity down the road to change course and be the villain with the other babyfaces in chase mode.

#3. AEW: Dakota Kai vs. Ruby Soho

Ruby Soho is in need of fresh opponents

Ruby Soho and Dakota are no strangers to each other, having worked together in NXT and as tag team partners in Shimmer. Reuniting them would benefit both performers.

First, Soho is in need of a high-profile program. She was immediately immersed in the main event picture upon joining AEW, but in recent times, she has been relegated to Dark and Dark: Elevation. A program with Kai would serve to elevate her.

For Kai, the greatest launch pad in a new company would come from working with someone she is familiar with. The ultimate winners will be the fans who will likely be treated to a great series of matches.

#2. ROH: Dakota Kai vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo is the ROH Women's Champion

Similar to Shida, Deonna Purrazzo is considered one of the top performers in women's wrestling. With Tony Khan recently acquiring ROH, there will be more places for talent to work and more opportunities to create fresh matchups.

Purrazzo has found success in ROH, AAA and Impact, not to mention various independent promotions. Adding matches with Kai to her resume would not only serve her well, but would also give Kai a decorated champion to gain her footing against in a new promotion.

#1. AEW: Dakota Kai vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Since winning the AEW Women's Championship in May 2021, Britt Baker has improved both as a character and an in-ring performer. Though she recently lost the title to Thunder Rosa, Baker remains one of AEW's top stars. Should Kai decide to sign with AEW, feuding with Baker would quickly establish her as a legitimate player.

In a perfect world, this would be a match built over time, and perhaps that's exactly the way AEW will work it. But as they are looking for a way to build Kai up right away, a quick angle and payoff on weekly TV is more likely and would immediately familiarize the fans with the former NXT star.

